JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Spirax Group (SPXSF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Spirax Group (OTCPK:SPXSF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.62% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spirax Group is $102.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.30 to a high of $119.73. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.62% from its latest reported closing price of $115.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spirax Group is 1,961MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirax Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXSF is 0.18%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 11,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,062K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXSF by 0.88% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,031K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 783K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing an increase of 21.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXSF by 23.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 658K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXSF by 9.27% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 635K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXSF by 2.47% over the last quarter.

