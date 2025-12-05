JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Smiths Group (SMGKF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGKF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.00% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Smiths Group is $32.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.22 to a high of $39.11. The average price target represents an increase of 50.00% from its latest reported closing price of $21.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Smiths Group is 2,883MM, a decrease of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smiths Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMGKF is 0.21%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 66,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 20,175K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,873K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,963K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMGKF by 13.45% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 3,740K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,475K shares , representing a decrease of 19.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMGKF by 19.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMGKF by 8.53% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,731K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,751K shares , representing a decrease of 37.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMGKF by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.