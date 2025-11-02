JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Shell (RYDAF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Shell (OTCPK:RYDAF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.57% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shell is $43.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.10 to a high of $81.20. The average price target represents an increase of 22.57% from its latest reported closing price of $35.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shell is 363,573MM, an increase of 35.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shell. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYDAF is 1.48%, an increase of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 937,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 86,647K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,535K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYDAF by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 53,898K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,532K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYDAF by 14.79% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 39,050K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,965K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYDAF by 5.46% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 31,724K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 99.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYDAF by 111,190.91% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 26,774K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

