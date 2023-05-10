JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:SHEL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:SHEL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Dutch Shell is 3,136.00. The forecasts range from a low of 2,429.05 to a high of $5,684.42. The average price target represents an increase of 31.88% from its latest reported closing price of 2,378.00.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Dutch Shell is 367,695MM, a decrease of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Dutch Shell. This is an increase of 769 owner(s) or 1,281.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEL is 1.38%, an increase of 325.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 691,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 45,811K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 97.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 4,763.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 38,616K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,184K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 13.58% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 22,865K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,888K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 13.63% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 18,276K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,511K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 4.61% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 16,000K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,055K shares, representing an increase of 43.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 64.76% over the last quarter.

