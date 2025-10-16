JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Rio Tinto Group (RTPPF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Rio Tinto Group (OTCPK:RTPPF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.37% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rio Tinto Group is $72.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.24 to a high of $96.98. The average price target represents an increase of 6.37% from its latest reported closing price of $68.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rio Tinto Group is 50,007MM, a decrease of 6.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rio Tinto Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTPPF is 0.55%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 156,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,984K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,188K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTPPF by 8.33% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 12,749K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,124K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTPPF by 6.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,321K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,403K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTPPF by 15.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,190K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,108K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTPPF by 4.45% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 7,012K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,660K shares , representing a decrease of 23.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTPPF by 23.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.