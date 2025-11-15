JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Quilter (QUILF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Quilter (OTCPK:QUILF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.37% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quilter is $2.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.66 to a high of $2.72. The average price target represents an increase of 68.37% from its latest reported closing price of $1.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quilter is 655MM, a decrease of 85.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quilter. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUILF is 0.14%, an increase of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 111,511K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,916K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,776K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUILF by 16.31% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,883K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,015K shares , representing a decrease of 32.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUILF by 10.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,831K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,721K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUILF by 0.62% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 11,626K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,437K shares , representing an increase of 18.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUILF by 2.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,902K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,811K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUILF by 18.60% over the last quarter.

