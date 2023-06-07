JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of PZ Cussons (LSE:PZC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.38% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PZ Cussons is 262.40. The forecasts range from a low of 207.05 to a high of $327.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.38% from its latest reported closing price of 192.40.

The projected annual revenue for PZ Cussons is 688MM, an increase of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

PZ Cussons Maintains 3.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in PZ Cussons. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZC is 0.06%, a decrease of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 20,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,017K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,307K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,817K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 18.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,812K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares, representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 2.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,754K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZC by 2.73% over the last quarter.

