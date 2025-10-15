JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Prudential (PUKPF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Prudential (OTCPK:PUKPF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.83% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prudential is $15.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.08 to a high of $21.05. The average price target represents an increase of 59.83% from its latest reported closing price of $9.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential is 34,694MM, an increase of 160.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUKPF is 0.51%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 592,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 69,170K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,187K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUKPF by 9.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,744K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,868K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUKPF by 10.55% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 27,992K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 23,461K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,270K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUKPF by 3.26% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 20,401K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,247K shares , representing a decrease of 43.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUKPF by 25.03% over the last quarter.

