JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Prudential plc - Depositary Receipt (PUK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Prudential plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:PUK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.49% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prudential plc - Depositary Receipt is $33.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.03 to a high of $45.19. The average price target represents an increase of 18.49% from its latest reported closing price of $28.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prudential plc - Depositary Receipt is 36,481MM, an increase of 173.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUK is 0.05%, an increase of 15.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 30,538K shares. The put/call ratio of PUK is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,024K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares , representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 25.12% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,714K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,462K shares , representing a decrease of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 20.55% over the last quarter.

Causeway Capital Management holds 1,598K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,354K shares , representing a decrease of 47.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 40.19% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,469K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares , representing a decrease of 27.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,309K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUK by 20.06% over the last quarter.

