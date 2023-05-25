JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Pennon Group (LSE:PNN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Pennon Group (LSE:PNN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.26% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pennon Group is 993.07. The forecasts range from a low of 707.00 to a high of $1,260.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.26% from its latest reported closing price of 786.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pennon Group is 896MM, an increase of 8.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

Pennon Group Maintains 5.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.06%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 14,334K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,279K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNN by 19.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,453K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNN by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 2,240K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,983K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNN by 6.80% over the last quarter.

CGW - Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF holds 1,922K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares, representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNN by 6.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.