JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Pearson (PSORF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Pearson (OTCPK:PSORF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.21% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pearson is $16.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.17 to a high of $21.15. The average price target represents an increase of 40.21% from its latest reported closing price of $12.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pearson is 4,206MM, an increase of 19.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pearson. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSORF is 0.13%, an increase of 18.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.63% to 95,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 31,757K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,243K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSORF by 8.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,547K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,474K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSORF by 17.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,949K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,868K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSORF by 16.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,059K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSORF by 15.77% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 2,912K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares , representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSORF by 10.73% over the last quarter.

