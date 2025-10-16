JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Pearson plc - Depositary Receipt (PSO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Pearson plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:PSO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.83% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pearson plc - Depositary Receipt is $16.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.16 to a high of $20.98. The average price target represents an increase of 15.83% from its latest reported closing price of $14.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pearson plc - Depositary Receipt is 4,258MM, an increase of 20.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pearson plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSO is 0.11%, an increase of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.33% to 22,990K shares. The put/call ratio of PSO is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,043K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares , representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSO by 81.26% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,450K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares , representing an increase of 50.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSO by 70.07% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 780K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSO by 78.80% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 701K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares , representing a decrease of 17.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSO by 31.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 693K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing an increase of 25.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSO by 90.44% over the last quarter.

