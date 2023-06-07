JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.55% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paragon Banking Group is 697.31. The forecasts range from a low of 545.40 to a high of $803.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.55% from its latest reported closing price of 551.00.

The projected annual revenue for Paragon Banking Group is 439MM, an increase of 9.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

Paragon Banking Group Maintains 5.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.19%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paragon Banking Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAG is 0.09%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 26,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,578K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,060K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing a decrease of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,922K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 25.65% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,853K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 31.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,734K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAG by 13.88% over the last quarter.

