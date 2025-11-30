JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Ninety One Group (NINTF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Ninety One Group (OTCPK:NINTF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.89% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ninety One Group is $3.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.31 to a high of $4.11. The average price target represents an increase of 69.89% from its latest reported closing price of $2.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ninety One Group is 693MM, an increase of 13.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ninety One Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NINTF is 0.02%, an increase of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 22,874K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,807K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,569K shares , representing a decrease of 19.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NINTF by 3.00% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,993K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NINTF by 7.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,502K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NINTF by 19.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,314K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,574K shares , representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NINTF by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,769K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NINTF by 21.16% over the last quarter.

