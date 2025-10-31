JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates NEXT (NXGPF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of NEXT (OTCPK:NXGPF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.78% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for NEXT is $135.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.67 to a high of $167.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.78% from its latest reported closing price of $111.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NEXT is 5,318MM, a decrease of 16.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in NEXT. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXGPF is 0.25%, an increase of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.54% to 20,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,316K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXGPF by 46.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,669K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGPF by 8.55% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,200K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGPF by 4.06% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,117K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares , representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXGPF by 18.53% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,035K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXGPF by 6.43% over the last quarter.

