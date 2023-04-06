JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Next (LSE:NXT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Next (LSE:NXT) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GGMBX - Goldman Sachs Global Managed Beta Fund Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IIGIX - Voya Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Class I holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 20.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 9.93% over the last quarter.

GMWEX - GuideMark World ex-US Fund Service Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 35.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 20.18% over the last quarter.

EUDG - WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund N holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXT by 20.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Next. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXT is 0.19%, an increase of 28.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 24,724K shares.

