JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates National Grid plc - Depositary Receipt (NGG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of National Grid plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NGG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.52% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Grid plc - Depositary Receipt is $81.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.80 to a high of $90.69. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from its latest reported closing price of $75.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Grid plc - Depositary Receipt is 21,099MM, an increase of 20.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Grid plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGG is 0.16%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 56,466K shares. The put/call ratio of NGG is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,752K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,596K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 75.53% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,159K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,010K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,146K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 7.29% over the last quarter.

40 North Management holds 2,480K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,137K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 13.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.