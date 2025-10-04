JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates National Grid plc - Depositary Receipt (NGG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of National Grid plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NGG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.21% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Grid plc - Depositary Receipt is $81.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.22 to a high of $89.64. The average price target represents an increase of 11.21% from its latest reported closing price of $73.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Grid plc - Depositary Receipt is 21,099MM, an increase of 14.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Grid plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGG is 0.17%, an increase of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.07% to 55,522K shares. The put/call ratio of NGG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,596K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,782K shares , representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 24.83% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 4.39% over the last quarter.

40 North Management holds 2,480K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,197K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares , representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGG by 14.28% over the last quarter.

