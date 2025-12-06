JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates National Grid (NGGTF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of National Grid (OTCPK:NGGTF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.05% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Grid is $16.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.23 to a high of $17.63. The average price target represents an increase of 30.05% from its latest reported closing price of $12.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Grid is 20,992MM, an increase of 20.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Grid. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGGTF is 0.88%, an increase of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 997,109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 81,094K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,744K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGGTF by 1.69% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 72,501K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,401K shares , representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGGTF by 14.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70,679K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,439K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGGTF by 7.88% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 56,031K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,873K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGGTF by 2.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 44,026K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,980K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGGTF by 1.77% over the last quarter.

