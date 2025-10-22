JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Mondi plc - Depositary Receipt (MONDY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Mondi plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MONDY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.62% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mondi plc - Depositary Receipt is $37.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.45 to a high of $49.58. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.62% from its latest reported closing price of $38.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mondi plc - Depositary Receipt is 8,430MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondi plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MONDY is 0.01%, an increase of 41.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MONDY by 7.48% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 25.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MONDY by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Skopos Labs holds 0K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.