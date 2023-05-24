JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Mitchells & Butlers (LSE:MAB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.35% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitchells & Butlers is 198.19. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.35% from its latest reported closing price of 207.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mitchells & Butlers is 2,368MM, an increase of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitchells & Butlers. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAB is 0.04%, an increase of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 23,563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,915K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,739K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 33.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,394K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 34.67% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,401K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,709K shares, representing a decrease of 12.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,937K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 21.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,902K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB by 10.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.