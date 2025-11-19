JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Melrose Industries (MLSPF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Melrose Industries (OTCPK:MLSPF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.36% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Melrose Industries is $9.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.62 to a high of $11.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.36% from its latest reported closing price of $8.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Melrose Industries is 8,850MM, an increase of 156.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melrose Industries. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLSPF is 0.29%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.52% to 407,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 90,563K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100,781K shares , representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 31.06% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 66,217K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104,059K shares , representing a decrease of 57.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 30.72% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 26,101K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,818K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 13.25% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 25,036K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,423K shares , representing an increase of 26.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 40.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,294K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,190K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSPF by 8.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.