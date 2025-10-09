JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Marks and Spencer Group plc - Depositary Receipt (MAKSY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Marks and Spencer Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MAKSY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.60% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marks and Spencer Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $11.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.79 to a high of $13.06. The average price target represents an increase of 48.60% from its latest reported closing price of $7.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marks and Spencer Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 12,096MM, a decrease of 12.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks and Spencer Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAKSY is 0.00%, an increase of 36.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 60.71% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 49.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSY by 89.90% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAKSY by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAKSY by 8.08% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAKSY by 78.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.