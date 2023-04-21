JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGROX - BNY Mellon Worldwide Growth Fund, Inc. holds 110K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSEG by 2.65% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 206K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSEG by 11.92% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL MSCI Global Equity Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDWM - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund N holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 15.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSEG by 9.30% over the last quarter.

