JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QEFA - SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF holds 117K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 7.38% over the last quarter.

FHLFX - Fidelity Series International Index Fund holds 121K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 4.87% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 22,968K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,744K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife MSCI EAFE Index Portfolio holds 407K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HCIEX - The International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 152K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing a decrease of 51.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 26.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legal & General Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGEN is 0.30%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.77% to 605,488K shares.

