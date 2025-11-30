JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Land Securities Group (OTCPK:LSGOF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.82% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Land Securities Group is $9.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.59 to a high of $13.23. The average price target represents an increase of 17.82% from its latest reported closing price of $8.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Land Securities Group is 621MM, a decrease of 30.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Land Securities Group. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 8.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSGOF is 0.18%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 85,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,695K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,508K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 9.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,636K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,569K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 8.70% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 5,333K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,555K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 7.61% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,605K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,524K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 4.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,597K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSGOF by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.