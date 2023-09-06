JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates J Sainsbury (LSE:SBRY) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of J Sainsbury (LSE:SBRY) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.48% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for J Sainsbury is 279.93. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.48% from its latest reported closing price of 265.40.

The projected annual revenue for J Sainsbury is 31,918MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

J Sainsbury Maintains 4.94% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.94%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in J Sainsbury. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRY is 0.18%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 248,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,750K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,665K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRY by 7.70% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 17,903K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,897K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRY by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,717K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,195K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRY by 1.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,147K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRY by 5.27% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 8,572K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,549K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRY by 1.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

