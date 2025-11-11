JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates J Sainsbury (JSNSF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of J Sainsbury (OTCPK:JSNSF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.25% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for J Sainsbury is $4.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.86 to a high of $4.98. The average price target represents an increase of 27.25% from its latest reported closing price of $3.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J Sainsbury is 31,879MM, a decrease of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in J Sainsbury. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSNSF is 0.15%, an increase of 12.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.29% to 265,330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,312K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,820K shares , representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 1.29% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 17,470K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,471K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 19.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,689K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,737K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 8.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,465K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,210K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 8.75% over the last quarter.

VHGEX - Vanguard Global Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 11,177K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,055K shares , representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSNSF by 8.38% over the last quarter.

