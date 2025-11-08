JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates ITV plc - Depositary Receipt (ITVPY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of ITV plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ITVPY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.45% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ITV plc - Depositary Receipt is $11.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.00 to a high of $14.44. The average price target represents an increase of 19.45% from its latest reported closing price of $9.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ITV plc - Depositary Receipt is 3,889MM, an increase of 11.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITV plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITVPY is 0.00%, an increase of 14,790.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 134.24% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Skopos Labs holds 0K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

