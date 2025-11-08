JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates ITV (ITVPF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of ITV (OTCPK:ITVPF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.45% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for ITV is $1.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.82 to a high of $1.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.45% from its latest reported closing price of $0.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ITV is 3,889MM, an increase of 11.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITV. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITVPF is 0.19%, an increase of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 346,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,454K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,874K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITVPF by 9.10% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 36,282K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 29,948K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,686K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITVPF by 1.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 22,274K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,045K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITVPF by 3.90% over the last quarter.

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 19,012K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,808K shares , representing an increase of 22.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITVPF by 7.99% over the last quarter.

