JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.91% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN is $36.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.34 to a high of $46.89. The average price target represents an increase of 8.91% from its latest reported closing price of $33.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN is 27,645MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VXX is 0.15%, an increase of 144.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 9,241K shares. The put/call ratio of VXX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 5,251K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,627K shares , representing a decrease of 26.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 40.21% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,004K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Stableford Capital Ii holds 466K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 84.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 396.34% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 444K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares , representing a decrease of 20.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 39.30% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 409K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares , representing a decrease of 31.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXX by 35.60% over the last quarter.

