JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates iPath Select MLP ETN (ATMP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of iPath Select MLP ETN (BATS:ATMP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.51% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for iPath Select MLP ETN is $32.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.91 to a high of $41.59. The average price target represents an increase of 16.51% from its latest reported closing price of $27.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for iPath Select MLP ETN is 26,237MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in iPath Select MLP ETN. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 29.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATMP is 0.07%, an increase of 29.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 16,406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 15,620K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,551K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMP by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Exencial Wealth Advisors holds 228K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMP by 11.69% over the last quarter.

Brinker Capital Investments holds 72K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMP by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Orion Portfolio Solutions holds 71K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATMP by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Battery Global Advisors holds 40K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMP by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.