JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates IMI (IMIAF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of IMI (OTCPK:IMIAF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.16% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for IMI is $26.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.31 to a high of $35.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.16% from its latest reported closing price of $24.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IMI is 2,237MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMI. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMIAF is 0.37%, an increase of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 14,504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,643K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMIAF by 12.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,255K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMIAF by 3.65% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,186K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares , representing a decrease of 23.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMIAF by 1.45% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 1,975K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares , representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMIAF by 16.87% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,779K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares , representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMIAF by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.