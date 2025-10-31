JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (HSBC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HSBC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.69% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is $70.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.95 to a high of $84.03. The average price target represents an increase of 0.69% from its latest reported closing price of $70.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt is 63,264MM, an increase of 9.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSBC is 0.39%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 85,523K shares. The put/call ratio of HSBC is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 17,043K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,613K shares , representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,606K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,726K shares , representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 73.51% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 2,972K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,969K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,909K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBC by 0.73% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,888K shares. No change in the last quarter.

