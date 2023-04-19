JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

European Equity Fund holds 332K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRESX - T. Rowe Price European Stock Fund holds 3,077K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

PIEQX - T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund holds 898K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP EAFE International Index Portfolio - I Class holds 159K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 2.42% over the last quarter.

DMXF - iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF holds 997K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSBA by 9.26% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSBA is 0.45%, an increase of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 1,477,267K shares.

