JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates HSBC Holdings (HBCYF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of HSBC Holdings (OTCPK:HBCYF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.66% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for HSBC Holdings is $13.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.66 to a high of $16.34. The average price target represents an increase of 59.66% from its latest reported closing price of $8.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HSBC Holdings is 61,627MM, an increase of 6.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in HSBC Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBCYF is 0.86%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 1,635,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255,609K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254,084K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCYF by 2.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 158,995K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,114K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCYF by 4.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 115,230K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,461K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCYF by 3.98% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 60,149K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,510K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCYF by 4.42% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 58,462K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,551K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCYF by 9.39% over the last quarter.

