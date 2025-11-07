JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Hiscox Ltd - Depositary Receipt (HCXLY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Hiscox Ltd - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HCXLY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.09% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hiscox Ltd - Depositary Receipt is $41.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.01 to a high of $47.99. The average price target represents an increase of 39.09% from its latest reported closing price of $30.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hiscox Ltd - Depositary Receipt is 5,413MM, an increase of 37.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hiscox Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCXLY is 0.05%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.83% to 168K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 143K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCXLY by 54.93% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 16.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCXLY by 16.81% over the last quarter.

