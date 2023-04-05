JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Hammerson (HMSO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Hammerson (HMSO) with a Underweight recommendation.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,013K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMSO by 30.58% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,875K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,726K shares, representing an increase of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMSO by 36.94% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 865K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMSO by 48.86% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 8,483K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,458K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMSO by 44.30% over the last quarter.

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 2,184K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMSO by 17.20% over the last quarter.

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hammerson. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMSO is 0.19%, an increase of 28.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 292,545K shares.

