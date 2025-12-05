JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Halma (HLMAF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Halma (OTCPK:HLMAF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.62% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Halma is $47.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.53 to a high of $55.99. The average price target represents an increase of 63.62% from its latest reported closing price of $28.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Halma is 2,028MM, a decrease of 15.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halma. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLMAF is 0.51%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 57,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,426K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,384K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLMAF by 8.61% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 3,914K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,935K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLMAF by 12.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,372K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,334K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLMAF by 16.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,490K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLMAF by 11.29% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 1,975K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares , representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLMAF by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.