JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Haleon plc - Depositary Receipt (HLN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Haleon plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:HLN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.12% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Haleon plc - Depositary Receipt is $11.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.65 to a high of $14.13. The average price target represents an increase of 23.12% from its latest reported closing price of $9.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Haleon plc - Depositary Receipt is 12,494MM, an increase of 13.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haleon plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLN is 0.14%, an increase of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 736,823K shares. The put/call ratio of HLN is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 155,472K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,151K shares , representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 8.69% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 113,554K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,045K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 31,446K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,595K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 10.22% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 22,551K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,072K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,686K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,700K shares , representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLN by 88.10% over the last quarter.

