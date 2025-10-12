JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt (GLNCY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:GLNCY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.39% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt is $10.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.36 to a high of $11.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.39% from its latest reported closing price of $12.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt is 234,503MM, an increase of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNCY is 0.19%, an increase of 24.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.95% to 563K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Confluence Investment Management holds 154K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing an increase of 66.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 212.51% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 120K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing a decrease of 34.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 33.51% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 3.15% over the last quarter.

SQBIX - X-Square Balanced Fund, LLC Institutional Class holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 66K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 74.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 124.29% over the last quarter.

