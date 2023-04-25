JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates GLENCORE (LSE:GLEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of GLENCORE (LSE:GLEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for GLENCORE is 615.44. The forecasts range from a low of 555.50 to a high of $759.15. The average price target represents an increase of 26.54% from its latest reported closing price of 486.35.

The projected annual revenue for GLENCORE is 248,394MM, a decrease of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in GLENCORE. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLEN is 0.78%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.15% to 2,328,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 169,633K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174,541K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 3.27% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 169,401K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162,034K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 7.32% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 133,148K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,165K shares, representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 50.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 97,976K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,461K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 7.67% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 78,153K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,835K shares, representing a decrease of 23.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 9.18% over the last quarter.

