JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Glencore (GLCNF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.47% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Glencore is $5.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.23 to a high of $5.96. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.47% from its latest reported closing price of $6.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Glencore is 234,503MM, an increase of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLCNF is 0.56%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 2,708,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 160,567K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200,734K shares , representing a decrease of 25.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 6.43% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 157,627K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134,762K shares , representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 12.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155,383K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172,770K shares , representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 2.34% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 128,542K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,369K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 6.30% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 119,310K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,740K shares , representing an increase of 27.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 35.45% over the last quarter.

