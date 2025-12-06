JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Future (FRNWF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Future (OTCPK:FRNWF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.01% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Future is $16.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.95 to a high of $26.47. The average price target represents an increase of 76.01% from its latest reported closing price of $9.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Future is 872MM, an increase of 17.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Future. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRNWF is 0.05%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 12,932K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,812K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,492K shares , representing a decrease of 44.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRNWF by 37.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,451K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRNWF by 16.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 904K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRNWF by 16.33% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 754K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRNWF by 1.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 697K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRNWF by 6.09% over the last quarter.

