JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK:FQVTF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.44% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fevertree Drinks is $12.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.74 to a high of $20.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.44% from its latest reported closing price of $13.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fevertree Drinks is 446MM, an increase of 31.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fevertree Drinks. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FQVTF is 0.20%, an increase of 15.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.52% to 12,420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,343K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares , representing an increase of 64.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FQVTF by 198.23% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,242K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FQVTF by 17.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 633K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FQVTF by 12.49% over the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 583K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 422K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FQVTF by 34.24% over the last quarter.

