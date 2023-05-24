JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Experian (LSE:EXPN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Experian (LSE:EXPN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Experian is 3,556.17. The forecasts range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of $5,460.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.79% from its latest reported closing price of 2,827.00.

The projected annual revenue for Experian is 7,100MM, an increase of 7.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Experian. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPN is 0.59%, a decrease of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.43% to 152,040K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,134K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,264K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPN by 3.32% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 10,706K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,920K shares, representing a decrease of 48.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPN by 39.96% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 8,682K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,484K shares, representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPN by 9.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,011K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,848K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPN by 0.02% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 6,077K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,236K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPN by 1.45% over the last quarter.

