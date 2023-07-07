JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates easyJet (LSE:EZJ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of easyJet (LSE:EZJ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.84% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for easyJet is 646.28. The forecasts range from a low of 454.50 to a high of $918.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.84% from its latest reported closing price of 479.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for easyJet is 7,988MM, an increase of 14.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in easyJet. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZJ is 0.24%, an increase of 17.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.29% to 46,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,916K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 2.76% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 4,580K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 3,106K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 4.41% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,860K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,852K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 51.39% over the last quarter.

See all easyJet regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.