JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates easyJet (LSE:EZJ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of easyJet (LSE:EZJ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.56% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for easyJet is 688.77. The forecasts range from a low of 454.50 to a high of $1,039.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.56% from its latest reported closing price of 421.10.

The projected annual revenue for easyJet is 9,009MM, an increase of 29.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in easyJet. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EZJ is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.34% to 48,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,997K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,916K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 10.61% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 4,580K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 3,318K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 13.32% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,000K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,947K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,860K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EZJ by 5.13% over the last quarter.

