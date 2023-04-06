JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates Drax Group (LSE:DRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2023, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of Drax Group (LSE:DRX) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 92K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,867K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares, representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRX by 11.15% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRX by 5.93% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 97K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DTH - WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund N holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRX by 2.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Drax Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRX is 0.35%, an increase of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 50,904K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.