JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates ConvaTec Group (CNVVF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated coverage of ConvaTec Group (OTCPK:CNVVF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.51% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for ConvaTec Group is $3.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.76 to a high of $4.49. The average price target represents an increase of 14.51% from its latest reported closing price of $3.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ConvaTec Group is 2,222MM, a decrease of 5.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConvaTec Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNVVF is 0.40%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.66% to 388,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 37,325K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,301K shares , representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNVVF by 35.57% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 35,894K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,712K shares , representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNVVF by 3.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,828K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,356K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNVVF by 15.95% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 23,536K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,546K shares , representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNVVF by 9.77% over the last quarter.

FDIVX - Fidelity Diversified International Fund holds 23,223K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,790K shares , representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNVVF by 15.48% over the last quarter.

